Photos / Video: The Voices of Liberty Celebrate the Holidays at The American Adventure

Our journey through the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays brings us to The American Adventure, where decorations, special food, and the Voices of Liberty bring a festive flair.

Inside The American Adventure rotunda, three miniature models of the pavilion, the Lincoln Memorial and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial can be found.

The Voices of Liberty are out in their Dickens’ Carolers costumes once again this year, performing some holiday classics in their unique style.

Watch Voices of Liberty Holiday Show 2023:

