Photos / Videos: Perennial Holiday Favorites Return for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

The holiday season officially kicked off at Walt Disney World last night with the return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. This year saw the return of many perennial favorites, including Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade and Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks.

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade

Main Street U.S.A. comes alive with the yuletide spirit of dancing gingerbread men, marching toy soldiers and beloved Disney Characters as they float by, waving hello. There’s even a special appearance by Santa Claus–riding in to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. New to the parade this year is Clarice, riding on a Gingerbread House float where Wreck-It Ralph previously stood.

Watch the Full 2023 Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade:

Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks

Get in the Christmas spirit as your host—Minnie Mouse—invites you to take in a sparkling, yuletide fireworks display. Watch as the sky becomes alight with festive colors to the tune of some of your favorite carols like "Deck the Halls" and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."

Watch the Full 2023 Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks:

Tomorrowland Speedway Holiday Overlay

Exclusively during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, the Tomorrowland Speedway is transformed with futuristic Christmas lights all along its course, adding some extra holiday flair to the opening day attraction.

Take a ride on the Tomorrowland Speedway Holiday Overlay:

The Rest of Very Merry

Three different photo-ops can be found throughout the park for the event, including this one in the Hub and a “Merry Stitchmas” photo-op in Tomorrowland.

Speaking of Tomorrowland, the main entrance to the land is lit in bright green and red for the event.

The Jingle Cruise is the only holiday overlay that can also be experienced during the daytime for the whole holiday season.

A Pirate skull dons a Santa hat over at Pirates of the Caribbean.

Holiday overlays can also be found at Space Mountain and Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor.

The Disney Junior Jingle Jam takes over Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe, with characters such as Fancy Nancy and Vampirina appearing.

One of the most beloved elements of the event are the free cookies and drinks found around the park, from hot cocoa to apple cider and eggnog.

Jack Skellington, dressed as Sandy Claws, and Sally are one of the biggest hot tickets of the event. We recommend checking out their line during one of the two parades… it’s usually shorter then!

And after a fun sing-along to “Text Me Merry Christmas,” we put a bow on the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of 2023!

