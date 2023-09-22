Photos: Wandering Oaken’s Pop-Up Portraits Takes Over The Wandering Reindeer at EPCOT’s Norway Pavilion

Wandering Oaken has taken over the former Wandering Reindeer gift shop at EPCOT’s Norway Pavilion, offering “Pop-Up Portraits.”

The Wandering Reindeer originally opened in 2016, serving as the exit gift shop for the Royal Sommerhus Anna and Elsa meet & greet location. When the Royal Sommerhus reopened in March 2022 following an extended pandemic-related closure, The Wandering Reindeer did not reopen, and has remained an empty exit ever since. Now, guests can have their photo taken by a Disney PhotoPass photographer as part of Wandering Oaken’s Pop-Up Portraits.

Some fun trinkets and details left by Wandering Oaken can be found in the new set-up.

