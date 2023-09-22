Photos: Wandering Oaken’s Pop-Up Portraits Takes Over The Wandering Reindeer at EPCOT’s Norway Pavilion

Wandering Oaken has taken over the former Wandering Reindeer gift shop at EPCOT’s Norway Pavilion, offering “Pop-Up Portraits.”
The Wandering Reindeer originally opened in 2016, serving as the exit gift shop for the Royal Sommerhus Anna and Elsa meet & greet location. When the Royal Sommerhus reopened in March 2022 following an extended pandemic-related closure, The Wandering Reindeer did not reopen, and has remained an empty exit ever since. Now, guests can have their photo taken by a Disney PhotoPass photographer as part of Wandering Oaken’s Pop-Up Portraits.
Some fun trinkets and details left by Wandering Oaken can be found in the new set-up.
More EPCOT News:
- Soarin’ Over California has returned to EPCOT for the first time since 2016, as the park kicks off its celebration of Disney100.
- The Disney100 celebration kicked off at EPCOT today with decor, new Food & Wine booths, and new costumes for Mickey & Minnie.
- Parking Lot Trams have returned to operation at EPCOT over three years after they ceased operation when the parks closed due to the COVID pandemic in 2020.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com