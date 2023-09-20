EPCOT Parking Trams Return To Service

Parking Lot Trams have returned to operation at EPCOT over three years after they ceased operation when the parks closed due to the COVID pandemic in 2020.
What’s Happening:
- After over three years, parking trams have returned to operation at EPCOT, taking guests to and fro between the security checkpoint and the newly renamed parking sections of the park.
- The trams originally ceased operation when the parks of Walt Disney World closed due to the global pandemic in March of 2020. When the parks reopened that July, all four parks did not operate their parking lot trams.
- In December of 2021, the Magic Kingdom parking lot trams reopened after over a year of not being in service. This was arguably the worst park to not have parking lot trams in, as the hike from the far reaches of the parking lot only to the Transportation and Ticket Center (not even the park entrance) was rougher than the other parks. When these trams returned to service, it was also announced that the remainder of the parks would resume their parking tram operation “throughout 2022.”
- 2022 came and went, seeing only the return of tram service to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and no timeline had been announced regarding Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT at that time.
- Finally, last month, Walt Disney World announced that in September of 2023, parking trams would resume operation at the remaining parks.
- The parking lot trams at EPCOT have two routes, the Earth route and the Space route, featuring characters from Finding Nemo, Moana, Wall-E, and Guardians of the Galaxy to help park guests remember their parking spot.
- The tram can picked up straight out from the park exit for the Earth lots, and to the right heading towards the Guardians of the Galaxy – Cosmic Rewind show building for the tram to the Space lots.
