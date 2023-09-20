EPCOT Parking Trams Return To Service

Parking Lot Trams have returned to operation at EPCOT over three years after they ceased operation when the parks closed due to the COVID pandemic in 2020.

What’s Happening:

After over three years, parking trams have returned to operation at EPCOT, taking guests to and fro between the security checkpoint and the newly renamed parking sections

The parking lot trams at EPCOT have two routes, the Earth route and the Space route, featuring characters from Finding Nemo, Moana, Wall-E, and Guardians of the Galaxy to help park guests remember their parking spot.

The tram can picked up straight out from the park exit for the Earth lots, and to the right heading towards the Guardians of the Galaxy – Cosmic Rewind show building for the tram to the Space lots.