planDisney Shares New Baby Care Center Guide for Families Traveling to Walt Disney World with Small Children

There is nothing like a family trip to Walt Disney World. But for families with babies and small children, it can be stressful to plan for midday meltdowns. Disney Parks Blog has you covered with their new guide.

The Most Magical Place on Earth is a dream vacation for many families around the world. Nothing is more exciting than seeing the worlds of Disney come alive in real life. If you are traveling with little ones, you may be wondering where to go when their tiny eyes begin to well with tears instead of wonder.

Located in all four theme parks, the Baby Care Centers offer several amenities to help families enjoy a bit of downtime. These perks include: Changing areas Comfortable seating Private nursing rooms Restrooms TVs playing Disney classics Water filter stations and sinks Bottle warmers and microwaves High chairs Select essentials, including children’s medicine, available to purchase.

Checkout the full planDisney video guide below:

