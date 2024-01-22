Progress Continues on New DVC Tower At Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Progress continues on the new Disney Vacation Club tower coming to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World, reshaping the skyline surrounding Seven Seas Lagoon.

What’s Happening:

We got another look at the new Disney Vacation Club tower coming to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World.

The new tower is situated between Disney’s Wedding Pavilion and the already existing buildings of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort on Seven Seas Lagoon, and will be an expansion of the DVC offerings already at the resort.

In our photos above, you can see many of the sliding glass doors and windows have installed and some areas are already receiving paint.

The new accommodations were announced to be ready by late 2024, and that timeline is still feasible but other DVC offerings – new cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground – are already slated for opening this summer

The new tower, taking over the land once occupied by the popular Spirit of Aloha dinner show, will offer guests spectacular views of Magic Kingdom

At a DVC Condo Association meeting last year,

This is big news for DVC owners as DVC rooms at Disney’s Polynesian Village resort have long been affected by the larger point requirements for the bungalows, which impacted the resort’s overall availability.

With the new tower joining the existing condo association, it’s expected that this will significantly enhance the availability and options for DVC members looking to stay at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Those who buy into the new tower when it becomes available will reportedly have the same benefits that all current and owners will have with the same 11-Month booking window at both the new tower and the existing villas and bungalows.

What They’re Saying:

Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club: “It’s no secret that our Members and guests love the monorail resorts at Walt Disney World. Expanding our Disney Vacation Club offerings at the Polynesian would give our Members and Guests yet another incredible option for staying close to the magic while making vacation memories that last a lifetime.”

For more information about Disney Vacation Club Resorts and larger accommodations at Walt Disney World (none of which require DVC Membership, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.