Shanghai Disney Resort Shares Construction Update On New Hotel (And New Attraction?)

Shanghai Disneyland has shared a construction update…and a little something extra.

What’s Happening:

Back in August, Shanghai Disney Resort broke ground on their third Disney-themed hotel.

This week, the piling work was completed for the new hotel, which is the first major step in the hotel’s journey to completion.

The new hotel will be on the shores of Wishing Star Lake and hold 400 rooms.

In the press release about the hotel, the Resort also mentioned that initial construction preparation work has begun for a new themed attraction to be located within Shanghai Disneyland, adjacent to Zootopia.

Details about the new attraction have yet to be discussed at this time.

