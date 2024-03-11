Shanghai Disney Resort Shares Construction Update On New Hotel (And New Attraction?)

Shanghai Disneyland has shared a construction update…and a little something extra.
What’s Happening:
- Back in August, Shanghai Disney Resort broke ground on their third Disney-themed hotel.
- This week, the piling work was completed for the new hotel, which is the first major step in the hotel’s journey to completion.
- The new hotel will be on the shores of Wishing Star Lake and hold 400 rooms.
- In the press release about the hotel, the Resort also mentioned that initial construction preparation work has begun for a new themed attraction to be located within Shanghai Disneyland, adjacent to Zootopia.
- Details about the new attraction have yet to be discussed at this time.
