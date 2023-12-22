Photos: Shanghai Disneyland’s Winter Magic Cavalcade

Shanghai Disneyland is celebrating the season daily with their “Winter Magic Cavalcade”. This special holiday offering is a smaller parade, but one still filled with the wonder of the season.

The cavalcade starts off with Duffy & Friends, adding a huge amount of “adorableness” to the parade route. Some other friends join in the fun as well.

Anna and Elsa join in the snow-filled fun, wearing their holiday outfits from Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.

Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps are snowmobile bound (must’ve just left Tundratown) as they make their way through the park. A few snowman friends join them close-by.

The cavalcade ends with some royal couples, adorned with gorgeous new costumes created specifically for Shanghai Disneyland. Ariel, Prince Eric, Tiana, Prince Naveen, Belle, and the Beast all look stunning in their most royal winter wear.

