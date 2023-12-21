Photos / Video: Shanghai Disneyland Welcomes Zootopia with a Special Fireworks Show

Shanghai Disneyland celebrated the official opening of Zootopia with a special stage show featuring performers, projections, fountains and fireworks.
What’s Happening:
- On December 19th, the night prior to the official opening day of Zootopia, Shanghai Disneyland presented a special show in front of the Enchanted Storybook Castle.
- This show featured dancers, fountains, projections and fireworks all timed to a live performance of “Try Everything” – originally performed by Shakira in the film.
- Watch the show for yourself below, and enjoy some photos below that.
