Photos / Video: Shanghai Disneyland Welcomes Zootopia with a Special Fireworks Show

Shanghai Disneyland celebrated the official opening of Zootopia with a special stage show featuring performers, projections, fountains and fireworks.

What’s Happening:

On December 19th, the night prior to the official opening day of Zootopia, Shanghai Disneyland presented a special show in front of the Enchanted Storybook Castle.

This show featured dancers, fountains, projections and fireworks all timed to a live performance of “Try Everything” – originally performed by Shakira in the film.

Watch the show for yourself below, and enjoy some photos below that.

Check out more of our coverage from the opening of Zootopia at the links below: