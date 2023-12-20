Video: Zootopia Animal Interactions Inside Shanghai Disneyland’s Newest Land

While Zootopia: Hot Pursuit may be the main attraction of the new Zootopia land at Shanghai Disneyland, many will be just as pleased with the delightful animal interactions that happen in the buildings of Zootopia.

What’s Happening:

Zootopia transports guests to a living, breathing mammalian metropolis as soon as they set “paw” on Mane Street.

Spanning years of development, cast members and Imagineers from around the globe along with artists from Walt Disney Animation, collaborated to build this dynamic city that immerses guests at every touchpoint.

In the windows of Zootopia Park Apartments, a lineup of animal residents will interact with each other and guests throughout the day, appearing from time to time, in this unique atmosphere show.

These delightful puppeteered interactions are spoken exclusively in Mandarin, however we still filmed two different shows for you to enjoy from a visual standpoint. Extra points if you speak Mandarin!

Check out more of our coverage from the opening of Zootopia at the links below: