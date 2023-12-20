Photos: Exclusive Zootopia Merchandise Available in the New Land at Shanghai Disneyland

As with any new addition to Disney Parks, we can expect a plethora of new merchandise – and that’s exactly the case with Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland. Let’s take a look at what merchandise we spotted inside this immersive new land.

A wide variety of Zootopia merchandise, some of which created exclusively for the new land, allows guests to dress as some of their favorite characters, along with some more general Zootopia merchandise.

An impressive line-up of mugs and other drinkware items are available.

We spotted this exclusive pin for Zootopia’s opening at Shanghai Disneyland.

As is popular at Shanghai Disneyland, there’s plenty of themed character headwear.

All of this merchandise can be found within Fashions by Fru Fru, a merchandise store owned by Fru Fru, Zootopia's best known fashionista. Portraits of the fashionista herself can be found above the registers.

Check out more of our coverage from the opening of Zootopia at the links below: