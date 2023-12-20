Video: Impressive Portable Duke Weaselton Audio-Animatronic Appears at Grand Opening of Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland

A very impressive and portable Duke Weaselton audio-animatronic made its debut today at the grand opening ceremony for the new Zootopia land in Shanghai Disneyland.
- During the grand opening ceremony for the new Zootopia land in Shanghai Disneyland, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro was interrupted on stage by this impressive new audio-animatronic
- Duke Weaselton, the smart-mouthed weasel, is shown skating alongside and “pushing” a cart, before jumping up to the second level of the cart, where he talks to Josh.
- Duke represents the cutting-edge technology adopted by Walt Disney Imagineering to bring familiar Disney stories and characters to life.
- Take a look at the full interaction below:
- According to theme park reporter Scott Gustin, this special Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development project was created just for the opening event, and is not currently planned to appear in the land.
- Beginning tomorrow, December 20th, transport into the mammalian metropolis of Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland. This immersive land includes the all-new attraction Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, featuring a trackless ride system and the latest in audio-animatronics technology, as well as a one-of-a-kind atmosphere show where the animal residents will interact with each other and guests throughout the day.
