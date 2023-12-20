Video: Impressive Portable Duke Weaselton Audio-Animatronic Appears at Grand Opening of Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland

A very impressive and portable Duke Weaselton audio-animatronic made its debut today at the grand opening ceremony for the new Zootopia land in Shanghai Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

  • During the grand opening ceremony for the new Zootopia land in Shanghai Disneyland, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro was interrupted on stage by this impressive new audio-animatronic
  • Duke Weaselton, the smart-mouthed weasel, is shown skating alongside and “pushing” a cart, before jumping up to the second level of the cart, where he talks to Josh.
  • Duke represents the cutting-edge technology adopted by Walt Disney Imagineering to bring familiar Disney stories and characters to life.
  • Take a look at the full interaction below:

