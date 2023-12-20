Photos: Zootopia After Dark at Shanghai Disneyland

Zootopia has officially opened at Shanghai Disneyland, and while this land is incredible during the day, after dark, the lights give it a whole new feel.
What’s Happening:
- We were able to take some photos of Zootopia at the Shanghai Disney Resort after dark.
- It has a whole new feel when the lights are shining brightly and you can notice all the different details.
More on Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland:
- Beginning tomorrow, December 20th, transport into the mammalian metropolis of Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland. This immersive land includes the all-new attraction Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, featuring a trackless ride system and the latest in audio-animatronics technology, as well as a one-of-a-kind atmosphere show where the animal residents will interact with each other and guests throughout the day.
