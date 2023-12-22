Photos / Video: Shanghai Disneyland Debuts Zootopia Day Pre-Parade

To celebrate Zootopia Day (and the grand opening of the new land), Shanghai Disneyland hosted a special pre-parade featuring your favorite characters and more.

What’s Happening:

  • This short pre-parade featuring Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, Officer Clawhauser and other Zootopia pals occurred prior to Mickey’s Storybook Express on Zootopia’s opening day.
  • In celebration of the opening of Shanghai Disneyland’s newest land, this pre-parade will continue to run daily for an undetermined amount of time.
  • Watch the show for yourself below, and enjoy some photos below that.

