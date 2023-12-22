Photos / Video: Shanghai Disneyland Debuts Zootopia Day Pre-Parade

To celebrate Zootopia Day (and the grand opening of the new land), Shanghai Disneyland hosted a special pre-parade featuring your favorite characters and more.
What’s Happening:
- This short pre-parade featuring Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, Officer Clawhauser and other Zootopia pals occurred prior to Mickey’s Storybook Express on Zootopia’s opening day.
- In celebration of the opening of Shanghai Disneyland’s newest land, this pre-parade will continue to run daily for an undetermined amount of time.
- Watch the show for yourself below, and enjoy some photos below that.
Check out more of our coverage from the opening of Zootopia at the links below:
- Zootopia Grand Opening Ceremony
- Photos: Zootopia Land Tour
- Photos: Zootopia After Dark
- Photos: Exclusive Zootopia Merchandise
- Disney Parks Easter Eggs in Zootopia
- Video: Zootopia Animal Interactions
- Video: Impressive Portable Duke Weaselton Audio-Animatronic
- Photos / Video: Shanghai Disneyland Welcomes Zootopia with a Special Fireworks Show
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com