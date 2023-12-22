Photos / Video: Shanghai Disneyland Debuts Zootopia Day Pre-Parade

To celebrate Zootopia Day (and the grand opening of the new land), Shanghai Disneyland hosted a special pre-parade featuring your favorite characters and more.

What’s Happening:

This short pre-parade featuring Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, Officer Clawhauser and other Zootopia pals occurred prior to Mickey’s Storybook Express on Zootopia’s opening day.

In celebration of the opening of Shanghai Disneyland’s newest land, this pre-parade will continue to run daily for an undetermined amount of time.

Watch the show for yourself below, and enjoy some photos below that.

