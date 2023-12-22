Photos: Shanghai Disneyland’s Tree Lighting and “Ice” Sculptures

Shanghai Disneyland likes to celebrate the season in style, with ice-like sculptures throughout the park and their tree lighting ceremony creating a beautiful night-time experience.

Characters from Zootopia, Frozen, and more are replicated in ice sculpture-like statues around the park as part of Shanghai Disneyland’s yearly holiday decorations, glowing beautifully at night.

The nightly tree lighting ceremony brings in Duffy & Friends, along with Mickey & Minnie, to help the park continue to shine bright this holiday season, even as the sun sets for the day.

Shanghai Disneyland’s Christmas tree and holiday decorations are a perfectly beautiful addition to the stunning park this season.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
