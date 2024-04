A new show has debuted at Shanghai Disneyland to get you stretching with some animal pals.

What’s Happening:

Shanghai Disneyland has debuted their new show “Try Everything: Disney Zootopia Yoga Show”.

Yoga Show”. The new performance features residents of Zootopia, including Wax, Zootopia’s yoga master.

This fun performance includes brand new characters and is a fun, kinetic addition to the park.

