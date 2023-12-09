Special Disney Holiday Ganache Box Available for a Limited Time at The Ganachery in Disney Springs

Disney Springs is the place to go when looking for holiday treats while visiting Walt Disney World. For those with a sweet tooth, The Ganachery is offering limited-time specialty boxes featuring ganache squares in festive holiday flavors.
- Guests can pick up a special Disney-themed box of ganache squares in the following holiday flavors:
- Milk Chocolate Ganache
- Gingerbread Ganache
- Eggnog Ganache
- Peppermint Ganache
- Caramel Ganache
- Crunchy Hazelnut Ganache
- A special box design makes these tasty treats the perfect gift for any Disney fan.
- A box of six ganache squares is priced at $16 and squares can be purchased in a variety fo other flavors as well, including:
- Orange
- Caramel Fleur de Sel
- Coffee
- Chipotle
- Cinnamon
- Egyptian Sea Salt
- Gianduja Italian Hazelnut
- Coconut (plant-based)
- Raspberry
- Passion Fruit
- Milk Chocolate
- Celebration
- Dark Chocolate 65%
- Peanut Butter
- Mint
- Pistachio
- You can see the full menu here.
