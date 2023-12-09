Special Disney Holiday Ganache Box Available for a Limited Time at The Ganachery in Disney Springs

Disney Springs is the place to go when looking for holiday treats while visiting Walt Disney World. For those with a sweet tooth, The Ganachery is offering limited-time specialty boxes featuring ganache squares in festive holiday flavors.

  • Guests can pick up a special Disney-themed box of ganache squares in the following holiday flavors:
    • Milk Chocolate Ganache
    • Gingerbread Ganache
    • Eggnog Ganache
    • Peppermint Ganache
    • Caramel Ganache
    • Crunchy Hazelnut Ganache
  • A special box design makes these tasty treats the perfect gift for any Disney fan.

  • A box of six ganache squares is priced at $16 and squares can be purchased in a variety fo other flavors as well, including:
    • Orange
    • Caramel Fleur de Sel
    • Coffee
    • Chipotle
    • Cinnamon
    • Egyptian Sea Salt
    • Gianduja Italian Hazelnut
    • Coconut (plant-based)
    • Raspberry
    • Passion Fruit
    • Milk Chocolate
    • Celebration
    • Dark Chocolate 65%
    • Peanut Butter
    • Mint
    • Pistachio
  • You can see the full menu here.

