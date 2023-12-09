Special Disney Holiday Ganache Box Available for a Limited Time at The Ganachery in Disney Springs

Disney Springs is the place to go when looking for holiday treats while visiting Walt Disney World. For those with a sweet tooth, The Ganachery is offering limited-time specialty boxes featuring ganache squares in festive holiday flavors.

Guests can pick up a special Disney-themed box of ganache squares in the following holiday flavors: Milk Chocolate Ganache Gingerbread Ganache Eggnog Ganache Peppermint Ganache Caramel Ganache Crunchy Hazelnut Ganache

A special box design makes these tasty treats the perfect gift for any Disney fan.

A box of six ganache squares is priced at $16 and squares can be purchased in a variety fo other flavors as well, including: Orange Caramel Fleur de Sel Coffee Chipotle Cinnamon Egyptian Sea Salt Gianduja Italian Hazelnut Coconut (plant-based) Raspberry Passion Fruit Milk Chocolate Celebration Dark Chocolate 65% Peanut Butter Mint Pistachio

You can see the full menu here

