eet by Maneet Chauhan to Officially Open on Monday, December 4th

eet, Chef Maneet Chauhan’s new restaurant at Disney Springs, is set to officially open this Monday, December 4th. Get ready to dive into a world where vibrant hues, warm naan, and a burst of colorful vibrance await your taste buds.
What’s Happening:
- The opening date for eet was revealed by Chef Maneet Chauhan and the official Disney Springs Instagram.
- Offering up modern Indian cuisine, eet by Maneet Chauhan will officially open on Monday, December 4th.
- The short video also offered our first glimpse inside the new restaurant, which you can see below.
- Taking over the former Wolfgang Puck Express in the Disney Springs Marketplace area, the location aims to serve up delicious Indian cuisine.
- The Food Network star chef has created a menu featuring make-your-own bowls, dessert naan, and an array of delicious curries.
- Click here to check out the delicious full menu for Disney Springs’ newest eatery.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Walt Disney World Annual Passholders who missed the chance to pick up two previously released magnets will soon have an opportunity to pick them up, as well as a new Wish-inspired poster.
- With less than one week until Dreamers Point debuts at EPCOT, let's take one last look at the construction progress.
- The Hatbox Ghost has finally debuted in The Haunted Mansion at the Magic Kingdom.
