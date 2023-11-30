Photos: The Hatbox Ghost Debuts In The Haunted Mansion At The Magic Kingdom

The Hatbox Ghost has debuted in the Haunted Mansion at the Magic Kingdom.
- The addition to the attraction was first announced back at the 2022 D23 Expo. The November 2023 date was announced at this year’s Destination D (and Disney made the deadline with just hours to spare).
- Now, the spirit has finally joined Master Gracey’s humble abode. He’s positioned at the start of the Endless Hallway, beckoning guests to continue on their journey throughout the mansion.
You can see the new addition in this low-light video of The Haunted Mansion:
