Photos: The Hatbox Ghost Debuts In The Haunted Mansion At The Magic Kingdom

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

The Hatbox Ghost has debuted in the Haunted Mansion at the Magic Kingdom.

  • The addition to the attraction was first announced back at the 2022 D23 Expo. The November 2023 date was announced at this year’s Destination D (and Disney made the deadline with just hours to spare).

  • Now, the spirit has finally joined Master Gracey’s humble abode. He’s positioned at the start of the Endless Hallway, beckoning guests to continue on their journey throughout the mansion.

You can see the new addition in this low-light video of The Haunted Mansion:

More Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight