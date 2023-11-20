Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro Further Teases Potential Indiana Jones Attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro has further teased a potential Indiana Jones attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

What’s Happening:

Revealed in September at Destination D23 Encanto and the fan-favorite adventurer Indiana Jones are being considered for the reimagined DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

and the fan-favorite adventurer Indiana Jones are being considered for the reimagined DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The reimagining will be inspired by a region sometimes referred to as “tropical Americas.”

In this new interview, D’Amaro stressed that, while it's not the final piece of concept art, the image above is where “his team’s heads are” in the blue-sky phase.

D'Amaro, who previously served as vice president of Animal Kingdom, notes that, while he's not ready to go "deep into" specifics about how Indiana Jones might fit into the park, he's optimistic about how that potential move might be received.

"Animal Kingdom is about exploration and adventure," he says. "I was fortunate enough to have run that theme park, so I know how special it is, and I think there are a lot of stories that we can stay true to Animal Kingdom and express new properties in there, and that's what you see us starting to do."

More details will be revealed in the future.