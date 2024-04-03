“Madame Web” Star Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Love of All Things Sweet at Walt Disney World

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney made a visit to the Walt Disney World Resort where she showed off her love of all things sweet.

What’s Happening:

  • Sydney Sweeney, who’s known for her role in HBO’s Euphoria, and for recently starring in Immaculate, Madame Web and Anyone But You, recently took a break from her busy on-screen career to spend a couple of days at Walt Disney World with her fiancé and friends.
  • Sweeney showcased her love for all things sweet by wearing a churro-themed ear headband at the Magic Kingdom, where she posed for the photo above.
  • The actress portrayed Julia Carpenter in the much-maligned Madame Web, which she has made a few jokes about since, including a comment when she recently hosted Saturday Night Live.
  • Sweeney shared more from her Walt Disney World vacation on her Instagram, which you can see below.

