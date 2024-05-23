Bring Home the Flavors of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure With Mama Odie’s Hot Sauce and Dooky Chase’s Seasoning

Disney Parks is getting ready to welcome you to the Bayou! In anticipation of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney has announced that visitors will be able to bring the flavors of New Orleans home with them this summer.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog

Starting this summer, guests at Disneyland Magic Kingdom

In addition, guests will be able to purchase Dooky Chase’s Gumbo Base. Dooky Chase’s Restaurant may sound familiar to fans of the Disney Classic, as it was owned and operated by legendary chef Leah Chase.

Leah Chase’s story was one of the main inspirations for Princess Tiana.

Both Mama Odie’s Hot Sauce and various Dooky Chase’s Seasonings can be found at Main Street Confectionary, and will later be available at Critter Co-Op when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Magic Kingdom on June 28th and at Disneyland later this year.

