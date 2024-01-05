Tutto Italia Ristorante at EPCOT Offering Limited Time Extra Discount to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

One of the table service restaurants in EPCOT’s Italy pavilion is offering an extra discount for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders, for a limited time.
What’s Happening:
- Delight in warm hospitality and traditional favorites at Tutto Italia Ristorante, a casual Italian restaurant at EPCOT. Relax in Old World ambience as you enjoy chicken, fish, handmade pasta, lasagna and more.
- For a limited time, Tutto Italia Ristorante is offering an extra discount for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders.
- Passholders will receive 20% off the regular price of food and nonalcoholic beverages (excluding applicable tax and gratuity) from January 1st through March 31st, 2024.
- From April 1st to December 31st, 2024, the discount will revert back to 10%.
- Discount is not valid on New Year's Day, Easter, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.
- Special events and dining packages are also excluded.
More EPCOT News:
