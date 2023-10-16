Ursula-Inspired Tiki Mug Coming Wednesday, October 18th to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel

Just in time for Halloween, a limited Ursula tiki mug will be available for fortunate souls at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar this Wednesday.
What’s Happening:
- Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel is introducing this limited-time purple tiki mug inspired by Ursula from The Little Mermaid.
- The special mug will only be available via mobile order through the Disneyland app for a limited time on Wednesday, October 18th, with mobile orders starting as early as 6:00 a.m. PT.
- Once ordered, be sure to pick yours up within your designated arrival window, between 7:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
- Guests are limited to two mugs per order.
- If looking to park your vehicle at the Disneyland Hotel, please note that self-parking rates will apply. Disneyland Hotel parking is validated for 3 hours for dine-in guests only.
