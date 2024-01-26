Royalty Arrive for the Royal Processional and Ball at Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite

The Disney Princesses hosted a Royal Ball and Procession during the first Disneyland After Dark event of the year – Sweethearts’ Nite.

What’s Happening:

The Royal Processional makes its way through Disneyland it's a small world

Featured during the processional are characters from Cinderella , including Cinderella herself riding in a pumpkin-shaped carriage along with her Prince.

, including Cinderella herself riding in a pumpkin-shaped carriage along with her Prince. Other characters also arrive by horse-drawn carriage, including Aladdin and Jasmine, Aurora and Phillip, Rapunzel and Flynn, and even the Ugly Stepsisters and Stepmother.

Following the Processional, the Royal Ball takes place, where lovebirds are invited to dance along with the Disney royalty near “ it’s a small world Cinderella.

Check out the festivities in our video below from the event.

More entertainment during Sweethearts’ Nite was provided by The Lou-Ray Jazz Club in New Orleans Square, which you can see here

Also be sure to check out our post

Remaining Sweethearts’ Nite dates for 2024 include January 30th as well as February 1st, 6th, 8th, 12th, and 14th. Unfortunately, they are all sold out.

If you were lucky enough to get a ticket for one of this year’s events, then click here

Planning a Trip?

If you are wanting to plan a vacation to the Disneyland Resort Mouse Fan Travel