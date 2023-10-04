Walt Disney World Introducing New Kids Play & Dine Offer on November 14th, 2023

Walt Disney World has announced a special package offer for families looking to save on a spring vacation. What’s Happening:
  • Walt Disney World will introduce a special package offer for families on November 14th, 2023.
  • Children’s (ages 3 through 9) theme park tickets and dining plans will be half off with the purchase of a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Co. package for you and your children that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel, theme park tickets and a dining plan.
  • The offer is valid for stays most nights March 3rd through June 30th, 2024.
  • This will be a great option for those who also want the convenience of having their tickets, room and meals already paid for before they arrive!
  • More information about this upcoming package offer will be made available on November 14th.
