Walt Disney World Introducing New Kids Play & Dine Offer on November 14th, 2023

- Walt Disney World will introduce a special package offer for families on November 14th, 2023.
- Children’s (ages 3 through 9) theme park tickets and dining plans will be half off with the purchase of a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Co. package for you and your children that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel, theme park tickets and a dining plan.
- The offer is valid for stays most nights March 3rd through June 30th, 2024.
- This will be a great option for those who also want the convenience of having their tickets, room and meals already paid for before they arrive!
- More information about this upcoming package offer will be made available on November 14th.
- A new projection mapping effect has been added to Muppet*Vision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- The Edison at Disney Springs will be hosting “The Cocktail Archives,” an event looking at the history of cocktails.
- Take a look at the latest construction progress on the new Disney Vacation Club tower coming to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.
