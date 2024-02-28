Walt Disney World Ticket Prices Raise $5-$10 on Some Dates in 2025

With Walt Disney World tickets now on sale for 2025, as typically expected, you might just be paying more for certain dates than you did in 2024, at least according to a report from CNN Travel.

What’s Happening:

The main change appears to be for the lowest tier days, with some single-day, single-park ticket prices going up by $10.

An example given by CNN is some weekdays in late-August at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Other examples include a $5 price difference at the Magic Kingdom

The maximum price for a single-day, single-park ticket in 2025 has now reached $189, which actually ends up being the same peak price for 2024.

It should be noted that ticket prices for November and December 2025 have not yet been published.

The Park Hopper add-on option has also gone up anywhere from $5 to $10 for many dates in 2025.

In addition to 2025 tickets, hotel bookings for 2025 at Walt Disney World are also now available

Disney is offering a new benefit for hotel guests in 2025, allowing them complimentary admission Typhoon Lagoon Blizzard Beach

If you’re looking to start the magic of your Walt Disney World vacation before you even book it, then we recommend connecting with our travel partner, Mouse Fan Travel