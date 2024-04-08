New Hotel Offers And Special Tickets Launching April 9th Will Allow Walt Disney World Guests To Get The Most From Their Summer Vacation

Beginning tomorrow, April 9, guests planning a visit to Walt Disney World will have new ways to save when they stay at a Disney Resort hotel!

What’s Happening:

Starting April 9, guests can book their summer travel and save up to 30% on a room at a select Disney Resort hotel when they stay five nights or longer.

More details about this special offer will be be released at the official site, DisneyWorld.com/specialoffers

There will also be special offers for Florida residents and Annual Passholders as well. For travel July 8 – Oct. 3, 2024, Florida residents can save up to 30% off a stay at a Disney Resort hotel, and Annual Passholders can save up to 35% off.

Special ticket offers are also still available for Walt Disney World visits as well. Starting at $99 per day plus tax (total price starting at $396 plus tax) for adults, and with a new lower price just for kids ages 3-9 starting at $79 per day plus tax (total price starting at $316 plus tax), the 4-Day, 4-Park Magic Ticket DisneyWorld.com/4ParkMagic

The 3-Day, 3-Park Ticket is a brand-new way to experience Disney Thrills with one-day admission to Animal Kingdom EPCOT Magic Kingdom DisneyWorld.com/specialoffers

If you are a Disney Visa Cardmember, there is another special offer that is debuting tomorrow, April 9th, that can get you a free Dining Plan as part of a Walt Disney World vacation package – be sure to check that out here.

If you're looking to book this offer, buy your tickets, or explore your best options, we recommend Mouse Fan Travel