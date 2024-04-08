New Hotel Offers And Special Tickets Launching April 9th Will Allow Walt Disney World Guests To Get The Most From Their Summer Vacation

Beginning tomorrow, April 9, guests planning a visit to Walt Disney World will have new ways to save when they stay at a Disney Resort hotel!
- Starting April 9, guests can book their summer travel and save up to 30% on a room at a select Disney Resort hotel when they stay five nights or longer.
- More details about this special offer will be be released at the official site, DisneyWorld.com/specialoffers,
- There will also be special offers for Florida residents and Annual Passholders as well. For travel July 8 – Oct. 3, 2024, Florida residents can save up to 30% off a stay at a Disney Resort hotel, and Annual Passholders can save up to 35% off.
- Special ticket offers are also still available for Walt Disney World visits as well. Starting at $99 per day plus tax (total price starting at $396 plus tax) for adults, and with a new lower price just for kids ages 3-9 starting at $79 per day plus tax (total price starting at $316 plus tax), the 4-Day, 4-Park Magic Ticket is the perfect option to enjoy it all at a pace that makes sense for the whole family. With this ticket, spend one day at each theme park (one admission per park and one park per day). This ticket is date-based, so you can choose the dates that work for your family and head to the park without making reservations. To learn more about this ticket, you can visit the official site, DisneyWorld.com/4ParkMagic.
- The 3-Day, 3-Park Ticket is a brand-new way to experience Disney Thrills with one-day admission to Animal Kingdom, EPCOT and Hollywood Studios (one admission per park, one park per day) at a great price for all guests (starting at $89 per day plus tax, total price starting at $267 plus tax). This ticket is NOT valid for admission to Magic Kingdom. To learn more, visit DisneyWorld.com/specialoffers.
- If you are a Disney Visa Cardmember, there is another special offer that is debuting tomorrow, April 9th, that can get you a free Dining Plan as part of a Walt Disney World vacation package – be sure to check that out here.
