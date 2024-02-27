“Wish” Topiary on Display Ahead of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

We are so close to the beginning of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival taking place at the Walt Disney World resort. Here's a little sneak peek of the Asha topiary from the Disney animated film Wish.

What's Happening:

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is almost here, taking place from February 28th through March 27th, 2024.

Fans of the Disney animated film Wish will love this little sneak peek at what you'll see at EPCOT.

Asha is beautifully displayed alongside Valentino the goat with a view of Spaceship Earth

This festival is a favorite for many as there are different outdoor kitchens, specialty merchandise items, the Garden Rocks concert series, and, of course, all of the incredible topiaries found around the park.

Guests will also be able to spot the beloved Figment topiary in a new location this year another new topiary featuring Groot

About Wish:

Young Asha makes a wish so powerful that it's answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy called Star.

With Star's help, Asha must save her kingdom from King Magnifico and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.