David Muir and Linsey Davis to Moderate the New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary Debate

ABC News’ David Muir and Linsey Davis will be moderating the upcoming Republican presidential primary debate on Thursday, January 18th.

What’s Happening:

ABC News and WMUR-TV announced that the upcoming Republican presidential primary debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire will be moderated by World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis.

anchor and managing editor David Muir and anchor Linsey Davis. They will also be joined by ABC News chief global affairs correspondent and This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz, ABC News chief Washington correspondent and This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl, and WMUR-TV political director Adam Sexton.

co-anchor Martha Raddatz, ABC News chief Washington correspondent and co-anchor Jonathan Karl, and WMUR-TV political director Adam Sexton. The debate is being held in coordination with the New Hampshire Republican State Committee.

The debate will take place on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 9:00 p.m. EST.

ABC News will announce qualifying candidates and network coverage plans at a later date.

More ABC News: