Anthony Anderson Eyed to Star in ABC Signature Adaptation of “The Redemption of Al Sharpton”

by |
Tags: , , , ,

ABC Signature has revealed plans to develop The Redemption of Al Sharpton as a limited series, with Anthony Anderson planned to star as Sharpton, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC Signature has acquired the rights to develop the recent Esquire profile of the civil rights activist by Pulitzer Prize winner Mitchell S. Jackson as a limited series.
  • While Anderson (black-ish) is not yet officially attached, the intention is to have him star as Sharpton, in addition to executive producing.
  • Artists First’s E. Brian Dobbins (black-ish) also is expected to executive produce the project, now in very early stages, with Jackson getting a producing credit.
  • Jackson followed the politician and TV/radio personality around the country for his profile “to find out why he keeps going, what he’s still doing, and where his place in history will be.”
  • The profile looks to reconcile Sharpton’s image as “a beacon of the civil-rights movement” and as “a loudmouth in a tracksuit, surrounded by controversy and shady friends.”

More Disney TV News:

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning