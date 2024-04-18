Anthony Anderson Eyed to Star in ABC Signature Adaptation of “The Redemption of Al Sharpton”

ABC Signature has revealed plans to develop The Redemption of Al Sharpton as a limited series, with Anthony Anderson planned to star as Sharpton, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- ABC Signature has acquired the rights to develop the recent Esquire profile of the civil rights activist by Pulitzer Prize winner Mitchell S. Jackson as a limited series.
- While Anderson (black-ish) is not yet officially attached, the intention is to have him star as Sharpton, in addition to executive producing.
- Artists First’s E. Brian Dobbins (black-ish) also is expected to executive produce the project, now in very early stages, with Jackson getting a producing credit.
- Jackson followed the politician and TV/radio personality around the country for his profile “to find out why he keeps going, what he’s still doing, and where his place in history will be.”
- The profile looks to reconcile Sharpton’s image as “a beacon of the civil-rights movement” and as “a loudmouth in a tracksuit, surrounded by controversy and shady friends.”
