Anthony Anderson Eyed to Star in ABC Signature Adaptation of “The Redemption of Al Sharpton”

ABC Signature has revealed plans to develop The Redemption of Al Sharpton as a limited series, with Anthony Anderson planned to star as Sharpton, according to Deadline.

ABC Signature has acquired the rights to develop the recent Esquire profile

While Anderson ( black-ish

Artists First’s E. Brian Dobbins ( black-ish ) also is expected to executive produce the project, now in very early stages, with Jackson getting a producing credit.

Artists First's E. Brian Dobbins (black-ish) also is expected to executive produce the project, now in very early stages, with Jackson getting a producing credit. Jackson followed the politician and TV/radio personality around the country for his profile "to find out why he keeps going, what he's still doing, and where his place in history will be."

The profile looks to reconcile Sharpton’s image as “a beacon of the civil-rights movement” and as “a loudmouth in a tracksuit, surrounded by controversy and shady friends.”

