Kaniehtiio “Tiio” Horn and Killer Mike Join FX Pilot “The Sensitive Kind”

Kaniehtiio “Tiio” Horn and Killer Mike have joined the cast of the upcoming FX pilot The Sensitive Kind from Sterlin Harjo, according to TheWrap.

What’s Happening:

  • Kaniehtiio “Tiio” Horn (Reservation Dogs) and Killer Mike (rapper and activist) are set to join the previously announced lead Ethan Hawke in the pilot for FX’s The Sensitive Kind.
  • Also added to the pilot are Cody Lightning (Echo), Michael Hitchcock (Grand Death Lotto) and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew).
  • Other previously announced cast members include Keith David, Siena East, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Shepherd, Tracy Letts, Kyle Maclachlan and Macon Blair.
  • Not many details about The Sensitive Kind have been shared at this time, other than it being a Tulsa noir about a guy (Hawke) who knows too much.
  • In addition to creating and executive producing, Harjo also serves as writer and director on the pilot. The new series falls under his overall deal with FX Productions.
  • The pilot order comes after the award-winning Reservation Dogs (also created by Harjo) ended its three-season run on the network.

