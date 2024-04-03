“Alien” Returning to Theaters for Limited Engagement

by |
Tags: , , ,

In honor of the film’s 45th anniversary, Alien is returning to theaters for a limited time.

What’s Happening:

  • In preparation for the release of Alien: Romulus this August, the 1979 landmark film is returning to theaters for a limited time.
  • Starting April 26th, Alien will return to theaters for a limited engagement.
  • This limited engagement follows the company’s recent rereleases of Pixar films, slowly bringing back the idea that films can return to theaters alongside at-home viewing.
  • Check your local movie theater for tickets and showtimes.

More 20th Century News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight