“Alien” Returning to Theaters for Limited Engagement

In honor of the film’s 45th anniversary, Alien is returning to theaters for a limited time.

What’s Happening:

In preparation for the release of Alien: Romulus this August, the 1979 landmark film is returning to theaters for a limited time.

Starting April 26th, Alien will return to theaters for a limited engagement.

This limited engagement follows the company’s recent rereleases of Pixar films, slowly bringing back the idea that films can return to theaters alongside at-home viewing.

Check your local movie theater for tickets and showtimes.

