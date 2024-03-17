Kacey Musgraves’ New Album Offers Possible Preview of “Bambi”

Kacey Musgraves’ newest album could be a peak at her possible work on Bambi.
What’s Happening:
- Multiple Grammy Award winning artist Kacey Musgraves just released her fifth album, Deeper Well, to critical acclaim this past Friday.
- The album is a woodsy, emotional reset of emotions through lilty guitars and gorgeous vocals from Musgraves.
- Twitter user Simon Curtis was quick to mention how “Heart of the Woods”, a track following the beauty of nature, sounds like it could be a peek into her work on the live-action remake of Bambi.
- Last year, it was announced that director Sarah Polley was attached to direct the film, with Musgraves providing new songs.
- While Polley has since exited the project, IndieWire reports that its still in development.
- If the plan is to have Musgraves be to Bambi what Phil Collins was to Tarzan, then Deeper Well is a wonderful preview of what we can expect.
