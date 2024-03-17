Kacey Musgraves’ New Album Offers Possible Preview of “Bambi”

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Kacey Musgraves’ newest album could be a peak at her possible work on Bambi.

What’s Happening:

  • Multiple Grammy Award winning artist Kacey Musgraves just released her fifth album, Deeper Well, to critical acclaim this past Friday.
  • The album is a woodsy, emotional reset of emotions through lilty guitars and gorgeous vocals from Musgraves.
  • Twitter user Simon Curtis was quick to mention how “Heart of the Woods”, a track following the beauty of nature, sounds like it could be a peek into her work on the live-action remake of Bambi.

  • Last year, it was announced that director Sarah Polley was attached to direct the film, with Musgraves providing new songs.
  • While Polley has since exited the project, IndieWire reports that its still in development.
  • If the plan is to have Musgraves be to Bambi what Phil Collins was to Tarzan, then Deeper Well is a wonderful preview of what we can expect.

More Movie News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight