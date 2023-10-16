FX and Hulu Release Official Trailer for New Season of “American Horror Stories”

FX has released the official trailer for the third season of American Horror Stories, a four-episode Huluween event premiering October 26th on Hulu.

  • FX is building anticipation for the next set of highly anticipated tales in American Horror Stories, set to premiere later this month as part of Huluween on Thursday, October 26th.
  • The new trailer shows clips from and reveals the titles of the four episodes, which are:
    • “Bestie”
    • “Daphne”
    • “Tapeworm”
    • “Organ”

  • Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna will headline the “Tapeworm” episode of American Horror Stories.
  • American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror StoryAmerican Horror Stories is an anthology series that features a different horror story each episode.
  • Since 2011, the creators of AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold.
  • The series is executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, Manny Coto and Jon Robin Baitz. The franchise is produced by 20th Television.
  • The third season of American Horror Stories arrives on Hulu on Thursday, October 26th.
