FX and Hulu Release Official Trailer for New Season of “American Horror Stories”

FX has released the official trailer for the third season of American Horror Stories, a four-episode Huluween event premiering October 26th on Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- FX is building anticipation for the next set of highly anticipated tales in American Horror Stories, set to premiere later this month as part of Huluween on Thursday, October 26th.
- The new trailer shows clips from and reveals the titles of the four episodes, which are:
- “Bestie”
- “Daphne”
- “Tapeworm”
- “Organ”
- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna will headline the “Tapeworm” episode of American Horror Stories.
- American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is an anthology series that features a different horror story each episode.
- Since 2011, the creators of AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold.
- The series is executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, Manny Coto and Jon Robin Baitz. The franchise is produced by 20th Television.
- The third season of American Horror Stories arrives on Hulu on Thursday, October 26th.
