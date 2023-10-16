FX and Hulu Release Official Trailer for New Season of “American Horror Stories”

FX has released the official trailer for the third season of American Horror Stories, a four-episode Huluween event premiering October 26th on Hulu.

FX is building anticipation for the next set of highly anticipated tales in American Horror Stories , set to premiere later this month as part of Huluween on Thursday, October 26th.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna will headline the “Tapeworm” episode of American Horror Stories .

The third season of American Horror Stories arrives on Hulu on Thursday, October 26th.