“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Original Game Soundtrack” To Be Released on Vinyl

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is releasing the game’s original score on vinyl.

  • Lakeshore Records is partnering with Ubisoft to release Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Original Game Soundtrack.
  • The score is composed by Pinar Toprak, whose new score for EPCOT recently debuted.
  • A translucent blue and pink vinyl will hold the powerful score.
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person action-adventure game that is now available to play on numerous consoles.
  • The vinyl will be released in April of 2024.

