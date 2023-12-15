“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Original Game Soundtrack” To Be Released on Vinyl

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is releasing the game’s original score on vinyl.

Lakeshore Records is partnering with Ubisoft to release Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Original Game Soundtrack .

. The score is composed by Pinar Toprak, whose new score for EPCOT

A translucent blue and pink vinyl will hold the powerful score.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person action-adventure game that is now available to play on numerous consoles.

