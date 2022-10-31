Composer Pinar Toprak Shares Special Moment From Recent EPCOT Visit

Composer Pinar Toprak shared a special moment on her social media where she stood just below Spaceship Earth at EPCOT in awe as her own music played throughout the entrance plaza.
What’s Happening:
- Composer Pinar Toprak took a recent trip to EPCOT at Walt Disney World, tweeting a video from her visit showcasing herself admiring a fully lit Spaceship Earth while the new theme for the park that she wrote plays in the plaza.
- Toprak tweeted: “I went to EPCOT last month and heard my music play in person for the first time. I went there as a 17 year old right after leaving İstanbul. To stand there more than 2 decades later and listen to my music blasting through the park was absolutely surreal.”
- Revealed at the 2019 D23 Expo, the new theme was written by the Captain Marvel composer, and is expected to be woven throughout background music loops throughout the park.
- Currently, park guests can hear the new piece of music as it plays throughout the night as part of EPCOT’s Beacon of Magic lighting program on the park’s icon, Spaceship Earth, as seen in Toprak’s video above.
- You can find out more about Toprak and the new EPCOT theme in our post, here.
