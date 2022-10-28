Walt Disney Imagineering Shares Journey of Water and CommuniCore Hall & Plaza Construction Update at EPCOT

The official Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram page has provided a new World Nature and World Celebration construction update at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- Work continues to ramp up in the World Nature and World Celebration neighborhoods of EPCOT, as Imagineers are adding and refining the smallest details to bring these spaces to life.
- This post also confirmed that CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza will open alongside Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana in late 2023.
- CommuniCore Hall will host festival programming and will be built to include exhibition space, a demonstration kitchen, a mixology bar, and more.
- The Hall will also have a meet and greet location known simply as Mickey and Friends.
- Back outside, CommuniCore Plaza will “have the flexibility to host intimate musical performances that extend out into the nearby gardens, as well as large-scale concerts.”
- Journey of Water invites guests to follow the story of water on the planet, inspired by Moana’s connection to the ocean.
- The attraction, a walk-through exploration trail, will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Just like in the ocean (as seen in Moana), the water will have a personality all its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way.
