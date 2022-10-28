Walt Disney Imagineering Shares Journey of Water and CommuniCore Hall & Plaza Construction Update at EPCOT

The official Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram page has provided a new World Nature and World Celebration construction update at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

Work continues to ramp up in the World Nature and World Celebration neighborhoods of EPCOT, as Imagineers are adding and refining the smallest details to bring these spaces to life.

This post also confirmed that CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza will open alongside Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana in late 2023.

CommuniCore Hall will host festival programming and will be built to include exhibition space, a demonstration kitchen, a mixology bar, and more.

The Hall will also have a meet and greet location known simply as Mickey and Friends.

Back outside, CommuniCore Plaza will “have the flexibility to host intimate musical performances that extend out into the nearby gardens, as well as large-scale concerts.”

Journey of Water invites guests to follow the story of water on the planet, inspired by Moana’s connection to the ocean.

The attraction, a walk-through exploration trail, will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Just like in the ocean (as seen in Moana), the water will have a personality all its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way.