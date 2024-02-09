“Disney Lorcana” Exclusive Reveal: Pua – Potbellied Buddy

With the release of the next Disney Lorcana chapter Into the Inklands approaching, Laughing Place is excited to exclusively reveal another new card from the expansion.

Pua – Potbellied Buddy (53/204) is a common card that can be found in the Into the Inklands release.

Featuring great (and adorable!) art by Denny Minonne, this card allows players to shuffle it back into their deck even after Pua has been banished.

The card is an Amethyst — which means that it won’t be included in either Inklands starter deck as those will take on Ruby/Sapphire and Amber/Emerald configurations this time around.

Of course, the timing of this card reveal couldn't be more appropriate as Moana 2 officially announced

Luckily for fans of Moana’s pet pig, he can be spotted in first art released from the film.

Meanwhile, Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands will be available at local game stores on Feburary 23rd

