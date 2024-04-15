Don Johnson Joins Ryan Murphy’s New ABC Drama “Dr. Odyssey”

Don Johnson is set to star opposite Joshua Jackson in the new ABC drama series from Ryan Murphy, Dr. Odyssey, according to Deadline.

Hailing from 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, Dr. Odyssey is currently targeting a fall launch on ABC.

Details regarding both the series and Johnson's character are currently being kept under wraps.

Deadline’s sources believe the series to be a medical procedural possibly set on a cruise ship.

Dr. Odyssey is written and executive produced by Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. Paris Barclay is directing and executive producing. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Nissa Diederich also executive produce alongside Jackson.

Johnson is perhaps best known for his role as Det. Sonny Crockett on the classic 1980s NBC series Miami Vice, and has more recently appeared in HBO's Watchmen and Knives Out.

