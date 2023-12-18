Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2024

Hulu has revealed all of its January 2024 new additions, including the SXSW hit Self Reliance and the original series Death and Other Details. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this January.

Hulu Originals

Ishura: Series Premiere – January 3

The Demon King, who filled the whole world with fear, was defeated. However, the name and very existence of the Hero who accomplished this feat remains a mystery. Now that the age of fear is over, all that remains in the world is a certain power, one that could become its next great threat. This power belongs to the shura, who possess the strength of a hundred demons, making them undefeatable by any ordinary means. The shura, who have mastered all kinds of abilities, stake their dignity, pride, and their lives in unprecedented and unstoppable battles to fulfill their desires. The fight to crown the ultimate Hero now begins.

Daughters of the Cult: Complete Docuseries – January 4

“Daughters of the Cult” is a shocking five-episode deep-dive into the history of the polygamous Ervil LeBaron cult told directly through the eyes of the people who were there. Hidden in plain sight throughout the Southwest and Mexico, a splinter group of Mormon fundamentalist cult members perpetrate a deadly wave of violence and abuse for decades in the name of their fanatical prophet Ervil LeBaron, dubbed the 'Mormon Manson'. Survivors, relatives of killers and law enforcement now come forward to paint an emotional and grisly picture of a brutal madman ordering cold-blooded executions. Despite running from the FBI for most of their young lives there is triumph, healing, and sisterhood for the brave few who escape the cult and begin anew.

Self Reliance (2023) – January 12

When a middle-aged man (Jake Johnson) is invited into a limo by famous actor Andy Samberg, his dull life takes a thrilling turn. Johnson is offered a chance to win a million dollars in a dark web reality TV show, where assassins from all over the world attempt to kill him for 30 days. The catch? He can't be killed if he's not entirely alone, leading him to recruit an unlikely team to help him survive.

Death and Other Details: Series Premiere – January 16

Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, “Death and Other Details” centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective.

A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere – January 17

Jian's only guardian is her uncle. After his sudden death, she learns of a suspicious shopping mall that he left behind. Who was her uncle, and what kind of shopping mall did he run? Before Jian can even fathom what is going on, she is attacked by unidentified people who are after her uncle's supplies. Now that she is alone, will Jian survive against them?

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1 – January 22

Superhot spicy peppers are on fire lately – but while most experiment with heat, others live their lives in pursuit of fire. "Superhot" is a wild ride into the Spicy World of Pepper People – the self-proclaimed chili heads who have taken the chili pill and want to find out how deep the rabbit hole goes. This 10-part series goes deep into a subculture fueled by spice: from the elite growers who strive to create new superhots to the chili eaters who chase the endorphin rush of consuming them. Along the way, one legendary chili head sets out on a quest to answer the spiciest of questions: is there a pepper that can challenge the world’s hottest?

Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1 – January 24

Since he lost his hearing as a kid, artist Cha Jinwoo has gotten used to his solitary life. One day, an aspiring actress Jung Moeun, enters his quiet daily routine. This relaxing classic melodrama is about love and communication of the two who speak with their hands and listen with their hearts.

New On Hulu in January

January 1

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere ( ABC

Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20

Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21

Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22

Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9 (Sony)

After Earth | 2013

Arkansas | 2020

Astro Boy | 2009

Compliance | 2012

Dirty Dancing | 1987

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights | 2004

Empire Records | 1995

The Eyes Of My Mother | 2016

The Fight | 2020

Flawless | 2007

Frank | 2014

The Guard | 2011

Grandma | 2015

Godzilla vs Kong | 2021

Heat | 1995

Hero | 1992

Hook | 1991

Home Alone | 1990

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York | 1992

How to Be a Latin Lover | 2017

I Think I Love My Wife | 2007

Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser | 2015

The King Of Comedy | 1983

Little Manhattan | 2005

The Mummy | 1999

The Mummy Returns | 2001

The Mummy | 2017

The Nightmare Before Christmas | 1993

Pineapple Express | 2008

Prince Avalanche | 2013

Shoplifters | 2018

The Spy Who Dumped Me | 2018

Stomp the Yard | 2007

Straight Outta Compton | 2015

Stuart Little | 1999

Stuart Little 2 | 2002

Super Troopers | 2002

War of the Worlds | 2005

X-Men: First Class | 2011

Year One | 2009

21 Jump Street | 2012

22 Jump Street | 2014

January 2

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere (ABC)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters | 2019

January 3

The Floor: Series Premiere (Fox)

Good Trouble Freeform

Ishura: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

RBG | 2018

January 4

Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

We Are Family: Series Premiere (Fox)

Ancient Alien

Alien Encounters : Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1

Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1

Danger Below Deck |2023

January 5

All Fun and Games | 2023

The System | 2022

January 7

The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere (National Geographic)

Rare Objects | 2023

January 8

The Great North: Season 4 Premiere (Fox)

Grimsburg: Series Premiere (Fox)

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

January 9

Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Echo Disney+

Safe Home: Complete Season 1

Beyond Utopia | 2023

January 11

Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4

The UnXplained: Complete Season 5

Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1

She Made Them Do It | 2013

January 12

Self Reliance: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere (Fox)

Miranda's Victim | 2023

January 15

Heartland: Complete Season 15

The Last Circus | 2010

The Last Days On Mars | 2013

Uncharted | 2022

The Wave | 2015

January 16

Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere (Fox)

Umma | 2022

January 17

A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

January 18

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4 (A&E)

The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 22

Hidden Murder Island | 2023

Invisible Beauty | 2023

January 19

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere (Fox)

The Baker | 2022

Dangerous Waters | 2023

January 22

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

January 23

America's Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

The Bachelor

TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere (Fox)

January 24

Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

King Richard | 2021

Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

January 25

Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere (Hulu Originals)

Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2

History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1

Look Who is Stalking | 2023

January 26

The Good Mother | 2023

Deliver Us | 2023

Imitation Game | 2014

January 27

Brian Banks | 2019

January 28

R.M.N. | 2022

January 29

Next Level Chef: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

January 30

First – Time Buyer: Complete Season 4

Leaving Hulu in January

January 3

Christmas Child | 2004

Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas | 2014

January 7

13 Assassins | 2010

Jesus Camp | 2006

The Queen Of Versailles | 2012

January 9

12 Strong | 2018

January 10

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead | 2007

Central Intelligence | 2016

January 14

Camp Nowhere | 1994

The Christmas Candle | 2013

Main Street | 2010

Serious Moonlight | 2009

Woman Thou Art Loosed | 2004

Zero Days | 2016

January 17

The Quake | 2018

January 21

The Tax Collector | 2020

January 24

Barbarian | 2022

January 28

Begin Again | 2014

White Snake | 2019

January 31

Alien vs. Predator | 2004

Apollo 11 | 2019

Armageddon | 1998

Australia | 2008

Carpool | 1996

Contagion | 2011

Deck the Halls | 2006

Deep Blue Sea | 1999

Easy Virtue | 2009

Five Feet Apart | 2019

Friendsgiving | 2020

Godzilla 2000 | 2000

Godzilla: Final Wars | 2005

Goodbye Lover | 1999

Home Alone | 1990

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York | 1992

Home Alone 3 | 1997

In Time | 2011

Magic Mike's Last Dance | 2023

The Marine 4: Moving Target | 2015

Miracle On 34th Street | 1947

Miracle on 34th Street | 1994

Mona Lisa Smile | 2003

The Mummy | 2017

Nightride | 2021

The Nutcracker | 1993

The One I Love | 2014

Outbreak | 1995

Pacific Rim | 2013

Perfect Stranger | 2007

Poseidon | 2006

The Sandlot | 1993

Second Best | 1994

The Secret Scripture | 2016

See How They Run

Shallow Hal | 2001

Shock and Awe | 2017

Space Jam: A New Legacy | 2021

Teddy Kollek | 1995

Tigerland | 2000

Trance | 2011

Twister | 1996

