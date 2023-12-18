Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2024

Hulu has revealed all of its January 2024 new additions, including the SXSW hit Self Reliance and the original series Death and Other Details. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this January.
Hulu Originals
Ishura: Series Premiere – January 3
The Demon King, who filled the whole world with fear, was defeated. However, the name and very existence of the Hero who accomplished this feat remains a mystery. Now that the age of fear is over, all that remains in the world is a certain power, one that could become its next great threat. This power belongs to the shura, who possess the strength of a hundred demons, making them undefeatable by any ordinary means. The shura, who have mastered all kinds of abilities, stake their dignity, pride, and their lives in unprecedented and unstoppable battles to fulfill their desires. The fight to crown the ultimate Hero now begins.
Daughters of the Cult: Complete Docuseries – January 4
“Daughters of the Cult” is a shocking five-episode deep-dive into the history of the polygamous Ervil LeBaron cult told directly through the eyes of the people who were there. Hidden in plain sight throughout the Southwest and Mexico, a splinter group of Mormon fundamentalist cult members perpetrate a deadly wave of violence and abuse for decades in the name of their fanatical prophet Ervil LeBaron, dubbed the 'Mormon Manson'. Survivors, relatives of killers and law enforcement now come forward to paint an emotional and grisly picture of a brutal madman ordering cold-blooded executions. Despite running from the FBI for most of their young lives there is triumph, healing, and sisterhood for the brave few who escape the cult and begin anew.
Self Reliance (2023) – January 12
When a middle-aged man (Jake Johnson) is invited into a limo by famous actor Andy Samberg, his dull life takes a thrilling turn. Johnson is offered a chance to win a million dollars in a dark web reality TV show, where assassins from all over the world attempt to kill him for 30 days. The catch? He can't be killed if he's not entirely alone, leading him to recruit an unlikely team to help him survive.
Death and Other Details: Series Premiere – January 16
Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, “Death and Other Details” centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective.
A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere – January 17
Jian's only guardian is her uncle. After his sudden death, she learns of a suspicious shopping mall that he left behind. Who was her uncle, and what kind of shopping mall did he run? Before Jian can even fathom what is going on, she is attacked by unidentified people who are after her uncle's supplies. Now that she is alone, will Jian survive against them?
Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1 – January 22
Superhot spicy peppers are on fire lately – but while most experiment with heat, others live their lives in pursuit of fire. "Superhot" is a wild ride into the Spicy World of Pepper People – the self-proclaimed chili heads who have taken the chili pill and want to find out how deep the rabbit hole goes. This 10-part series goes deep into a subculture fueled by spice: from the elite growers who strive to create new superhots to the chili eaters who chase the endorphin rush of consuming them. Along the way, one legendary chili head sets out on a quest to answer the spiciest of questions: is there a pepper that can challenge the world’s hottest?
Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1 – January 24
Since he lost his hearing as a kid, artist Cha Jinwoo has gotten used to his solitary life. One day, an aspiring actress Jung Moeun, enters his quiet daily routine. This relaxing classic melodrama is about love and communication of the two who speak with their hands and listen with their hearts.
New On Hulu in January
January 1
- Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere (ABC)
- Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
- Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
- Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
- Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9 (Sony)
- After Earth | 2013
- Arkansas | 2020
- Astro Boy | 2009
- Compliance | 2012
- Dirty Dancing | 1987
- Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights | 2004
- Empire Records | 1995
- The Eyes Of My Mother | 2016
- The Fight | 2020
- Flawless | 2007
- Frank | 2014
- The Guard | 2011
- Grandma | 2015
- Godzilla vs Kong | 2021
- Heat | 1995
- Hero | 1992
- Hook | 1991
- Home Alone | 1990
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York | 1992
- How to Be a Latin Lover | 2017
- I Think I Love My Wife | 2007
- Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser | 2015
- The King Of Comedy | 1983
- Little Manhattan | 2005
- The Mummy | 1999
- The Mummy Returns | 2001
- The Mummy | 2017
- The Nightmare Before Christmas | 1993
- Pineapple Express | 2008
- Prince Avalanche | 2013
- Shoplifters | 2018
- The Spy Who Dumped Me | 2018
- Stomp the Yard | 2007
- Straight Outta Compton | 2015
- Stuart Little | 1999
- Stuart Little 2 | 2002
- Super Troopers | 2002
- War of the Worlds | 2005
- X-Men: First Class | 2011
- Year One | 2009
- 21 Jump Street | 2012
- 22 Jump Street | 2014
January 2
- The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
- 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere (ABC)
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters | 2019
January 3
- The Floor: Series Premiere (Fox)
- Good Trouble: Season 5B Premiere (Freeform)
- Ishura: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
- RBG | 2018
January 4
- Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)
- We Are Family: Series Premiere (Fox)
- Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19 (A&E)
- Alien Encounters : Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1
- Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1
- Danger Below Deck |2023
January 5
- All Fun and Games | 2023
- The System | 2022
January 7
- The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere (National Geographic)
- Rare Objects | 2023
January 8
- The Great North: Season 4 Premiere (Fox)
- Grimsburg: Series Premiere (Fox)
- Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
- Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
January 9
January 11
- Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4
- The UnXplained: Complete Season 5
- Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1
- The UnXplained: Complete Season 5
- She Made Them Do It | 2013
January 12
- Self Reliance: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere (Fox)
- Miranda's Victim | 2023
January 15
- Heartland: Complete Season 15
- The Last Circus | 2010
- The Last Days On Mars | 2013
- Uncharted | 2022
- The Wave | 2015
January 16
- Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere (Fox)
- Umma | 2022
January 17
- A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
January 18
- Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4 (A&E)
- The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1
- The First 48: Complete Season 22
- Hidden Murder Island | 2023
- Invisible Beauty | 2023
January 19
- Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere (Fox)
- The Baker | 2022
- Dangerous Waters | 2023
January 22
- Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
January 23
- America's Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)
- The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere (ABC)
- TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere (Fox)
January 24
- Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- King Richard | 2021
- Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
January 25
- Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere (Hulu Originals)
- Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2
- History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1
- Look Who is Stalking | 2023
January 26
- The Good Mother | 2023
- Deliver Us | 2023
- Imitation Game | 2014
January 27
- Brian Banks | 2019
January 28
- R.M.N. | 2022
January 29
- Next Level Chef: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)
January 30
- First – Time Buyer: Complete Season 4
Leaving Hulu in January
January 3
- Christmas Child | 2004
- Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas | 2014
January 7
- 13 Assassins | 2010
- Jesus Camp | 2006
- The Queen Of Versailles | 2012
January 9
- 12 Strong | 2018
January 10
- Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead | 2007
- Central Intelligence | 2016
January 14
- Camp Nowhere | 1994
- The Christmas Candle | 2013
- Main Street | 2010
- Serious Moonlight | 2009
- Woman Thou Art Loosed | 2004
- Zero Days | 2016
January 17
- The Quake | 2018
January 21
- The Tax Collector | 2020
January 24
- Barbarian | 2022
January 28
- Begin Again | 2014
- White Snake | 2019
January 31
- Alien vs. Predator | 2004
- Apollo 11 | 2019
- Armageddon | 1998
- Australia | 2008
- Carpool | 1996
- Contagion | 2011
- Deck the Halls | 2006
- Deep Blue Sea | 1999
- Easy Virtue | 2009
- Five Feet Apart | 2019
- Friendsgiving | 2020
- Godzilla 2000 | 2000
- Godzilla: Final Wars | 2005
- Goodbye Lover | 1999
- Home Alone | 1990
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York | 1992
- Home Alone 3 | 1997
- In Time | 2011
- Magic Mike's Last Dance | 2023
- The Marine 4: Moving Target | 2015
- Miracle On 34th Street | 1947
- Miracle on 34th Street | 1994
- Mona Lisa Smile | 2003
- The Mummy | 2017
- Nightride | 2021
- The Nutcracker | 1993
- The One I Love | 2014
- Outbreak | 1995
- Pacific Rim | 2013
- Perfect Stranger | 2007
- Poseidon | 2006
- The Sandlot | 1993
- Second Best | 1994
- The Secret Scripture | 2016
- See How They Run | 2022
- Shallow Hal | 2001
- Shock and Awe | 2017
- Space Jam: A New Legacy | 2021
- Teddy Kollek | 1995
- Tigerland | 2000
- Trance | 2011
- Twister | 1996
