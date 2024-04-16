FX’s “Snowflakes” Adds Ensemble Cast to Pilot

The cast has been set for FX’s new comedy pilot, Snowflakes.
What’s Happening:
- FX has added their main ensemble to their new comedy pilot, Snowflakes.
- Deadline reports that Snowflakes is an “ensemble comedy following a group of codependent housemates trying to be good people, despite being neither “good”, nor “people” yet.
- Lucy Freyer, Malik Elassal, Owen Thiele, Amita Rao, and Jack Innanen have all been added to the cast.
- The pilot is written by former The Tonight Show writers Ben Kroenengold and Rebecca Shaw, with Jonathan Krisel directing.
More Television News: