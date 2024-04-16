FX’s “Snowflakes” Adds Ensemble Cast to Pilot

The cast has been set for FX’s new comedy pilot, Snowflakes.

What’s Happening:

FX has added their main ensemble to their new comedy pilot, Snowflakes .

is an “ensemble comedy following a group of codependent housemates trying to be good people, despite being neither “good”, nor “people” yet. Lucy Freyer, Malik Elassal, Owen Thiele, Amita Rao, and Jack Innanen have all been added to the cast.

The pilot is written by former The Tonight Show writers Ben Kroenengold and Rebecca Shaw, with Jonathan Krisel directing.

