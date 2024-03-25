Hulu Shares Trailer and Key Art for Limited Series “Under the Bridge”

Hulu has shared the official trailer and key art for their upcoming limited series Under the Bridge, starring Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone.

What’s Happening:

is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer. The series stars Lily Gladstone, Vritika Gupta, Chloe Guidry, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow, Ezra Faroque Khan with Archie Panjabi and Riley Keough.

by the late Rebecca Godfrey, the series was adapted for screen by Quinn Shephard and is executive produced by Samir Mehta, Liz Tigelaar and Stacey Silverman (Best Day Ever), Shephard, Geeta Patel, who will also direct, Godfrey and Tara Duncan. Riley Keough executive produces with Gina Gammell (Felix Culpa).

Under the Bridge premieres on Hulu with two episodes on April 17th, with new episodes launching weekly.

