Kat Dennings to Star Alongside Tim Allen in New ABC Comedy Pilot “Shifting Gears”

Kat Dennings is set to star alongside Tim Allen in the new ABC comedy pilot, Shifting Gears (working title), according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

This project will mark the 2 Broke Girls star’s return to broadcast and multi-camera comedy, as she’ll be the co-lead opposite Tim Allen, in addition to being a producer on the project.

Entitled Shifting Gears, it will star Tim Allen as Matt, a "stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt's estranged daughter (Dennings) and her teenage kids move into his house, the real restoration begins."

Dennings' Riley butted heads with her father growing up and left to marry the boyfriend he hated. Now divorced, Riley's forced to move back home with two kids, hoping she and her dad can make it work this time.

The new series is from 20th Television and will be written by Mike and Julie Scully.

Aside from 2 Broke Girls, Dennings is known for starring as Darcy Lewis in Marvel Thor series of films, as well as WandaVision Hulu Dollface

