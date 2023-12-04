Kim Kardashian to Star in New Hulu Legal Drama from Ryan Murphy

Following her scripted performance debut in American Horror Story: Delicate, Kim Kardashian will be getting her own scripted series from Ryan Murphy and 20th Television, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Kardashian will be staying in business with AHS co-creator/executive producer Ryan Murphy for the project, which is described as a “high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural.”

Hulu is already home to another Kardashian juggernaut, the popular reality series The Kardashians .

. In the new legal drama, Kardashian will play Los Angeles’ most successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm.

The series is written by Brothers & Sisters creator Jon Robin Baitz, writer of the upcoming installment of Murphy’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans , and Joe Baken.

Murphy, Baitz and Baken pitched the series idea to Kardashian and Kris Jenner, manager of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings and executive producer on their unscripted series.

Murphy, Kardashian and Jenner, who are all executive producing, have already begun preliminary casting, exploring ideas for three other actresses to play Kardashian’s glamorous and accomplished law partners, and an A-list actor to play her onscreen love interest.

Production is expected to begin in late 2024, with a planned early 2025 premiere.

Kardashian is currently filming the second half of her scripted acting debut, American Horror Story: Delicate.