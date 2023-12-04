Kim Kardashian to Star in New Hulu Legal Drama from Ryan Murphy

Following her scripted performance debut in American Horror Story: Delicate, Kim Kardashian will be getting her own scripted series from Ryan Murphy and 20th Television, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Kardashian will be staying in business with AHS co-creator/executive producer Ryan Murphy for the project, which is described as a “high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural.”
- The series will stream on Hulu, as part of Murphy’s new deal at Disney, with 20th Television producing.
- Hulu is already home to another Kardashian juggernaut, the popular reality series The Kardashians.
- In the new legal drama, Kardashian will play Los Angeles’ most successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm.
- The series is written by Brothers & Sisters creator Jon Robin Baitz, writer of the upcoming installment of Murphy’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, and Joe Baken.
- Murphy, Baitz and Baken pitched the series idea to Kardashian and Kris Jenner, manager of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings and executive producer on their unscripted series.
- Murphy, Kardashian and Jenner, who are all executive producing, have already begun preliminary casting, exploring ideas for three other actresses to play Kardashian’s glamorous and accomplished law partners, and an A-list actor to play her onscreen love interest.
- Production is expected to begin in late 2024, with a planned early 2025 premiere.
- Kardashian is currently filming the second half of her scripted acting debut, American Horror Story: Delicate.
