Michael Giacchino Teases Concert to Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of “Lost” in 2024

Composer Michael Giacchino has teased a potential concert to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the hit ABC series Lost in 2024.

What’s Happening:

In Lost , the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 were 1,000 miles off course when they crashed on a lush, mysterious island. Each person possesses a shocking secret, but they've got nothing on the island itself, which harbors a monstrous security system, a series of underground bunkers and a group of violent survivalists hidden in the shadows.

will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024. Acclaimed composer Michael Giacchino, who provided the score for all six seasons of the show, teased a potential concert for the show’s 20th anniversary in 2024.

The poster says “Dharma Initiative: Concert Poster” as well as “Lost: We Have to Go Back.”

