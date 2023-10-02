Michael Giacchino Teases Concert to Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of “Lost” in 2024

Composer Michael Giacchino has teased a potential concert to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the hit ABC series Lost in 2024.

  • In Lost, the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 were 1,000 miles off course when they crashed on a lush, mysterious island. Each person possesses a shocking secret, but they've got nothing on the island itself, which harbors a monstrous security system, a series of underground bunkers and a group of violent survivalists hidden in the shadows.
  • First premiering on September 22nd, 2004 and running for six seasons through May 23rd, 2010 – ABC’s Lost will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024.
  • Acclaimed composer Michael Giacchino, who provided the score for all six seasons of the show, teased a potential concert for the show’s 20th anniversary in 2024.
  • The poster says “Dharma Initiative: Concert Poster” as well as “Lost: We Have to Go Back.”

  • Want more Lost? All six seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

