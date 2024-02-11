National Geographic’s “Queens” Releases Music Video For Theme Song

In preparation for National Geographic’s new series Queens, a music video for the show’s theme has been released.

What’s Happening:

The newest National Geographic documentary series, Queens , has unveiled the show’s theme song.

"Umi", by Alewya, highlights the power of the woman and the six queendoms featured in the series.

Narrated by Angela Bassett, Queens follows various animal families run by women.

follows various animal families run by women. The final episode of the season will highlight the women working behind the camera to bring these stories to life.

Queens premieres March 4th on National Geographic, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu Disney+

