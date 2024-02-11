National Geographic’s “Queens” Releases Music Video For Theme Song

In preparation for National Geographic’s new series Queens, a music video for the show’s theme has been released.
What’s Happening:
- The newest National Geographic documentary series, Queens, has unveiled the show’s theme song.
- “Umi”, by Alewya, highlights the power of the woman and the six queendoms featured in the series.
- Narrated by Angela Bassett, Queens follows various animal families run by women.
- The final episode of the season will highlight the women working behind the camera to bring these stories to life.
- Queens premieres March 4th on National Geographic, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu and Disney+.
