James Cameron Working with National Geographic on “Science of Avatar” Series

Have you wanted an inside look at the science behind the world of the Avatar films? Well, soon you will have your wish. James Cameron has announced that he is working on a series that will provide exactly that.

  • During a presentation today at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour, Avatar director James Cameron revealed that he is working with National Geographic on a series about the “Science of Avatar.”
  • He did not give much information on the new series but he did reveal that it will be released around the same time as Avatar 3, which is set for a December 2025 release.
  • Cameron was doing press for Nat Geo’s Secrets of the Octopus and OceanXPlorers before dropping the Avatar news.

More on Avatar 3:

  • Back in December, Cameron revealed some details about the highly anticipated third film in the Avatar franchise.
  • The film was shot concurrently with Avatar: The Way of Water in order to ensure the continuity in the age of the films’ characters.
  • While we don’t know much about the upcoming third film, it has been revealed that it will introduce “the Ash People,” described as “an aggressive, volcanic race” of Na’vi.
  • Varang, the leader of “the Ash people,” will be portrayed by Oona Chaplin.

More from TCA:

