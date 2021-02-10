National Geographic announces “OceanXplorers” series with James Cameron

by | Feb 10, 2021 9:17 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

National Geographic has announced a new six-part series called OceanXplorers with James Cameron (Avatar) that will begin filming this February.

Andy Mann/OceanX

What’s Happening:

  • National Geographic along with BBC Studios Natural History Unit (Blue Planet II), OceanX Media, and James Cameron (Avatar) have announced a six-part series called OceanXplorers.
  • The crew will be using OceanX’s exploration vessel, the OceanXplorer, to investigate the world’s oceans, 95% of which are unexplored. Their adventures will take them to the West Indies, the Dominican Republic, the Azores, and the Arctic.
  • The series’ first mission will take them to the West Indies to study the great hammerhead’s hunting behaviors to solve what makes this critically endangered species an ultimate predator and the reasons for its continued disappearance.

About the Show:

  • “OceanXplorers will tell the stories of adventurous explorers, scientists, and filmmakers with never-before-used technology as they embark on their mission, tackling challenges that arise from seeking to solve some of the ocean’s greatest outstanding mysteries. State-of-the-art underwater camera rigs will focus on the ultimate predator, the great hammerhead—so evolved, it’s capable of snatching another shark whole—to discover why it is rapidly disappearing. The first-ever all-night deep-sea stake-out of the greatest migration on Earth will show the extraordinary lengths some creatures will go to find something to eat from the bottom of the ocean.”
