Searchlight Pictures’ “Next Goal Wins” Announces Digital, Blu-Ray, and DVD Release Dates

Searchlight Pictures has announced release dates for their film Next Goal Wins on digital, Blu-Ray, and DVD.

What’s Happening:

  • Next Goal Wins, Taika Waititi’s newest film following an American Samoan soccer team attempting to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, is making its way to at-home viewing.
  • The film will be available for digital purchase on January 16th.
  • On February 27th, the movie will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray.
  • Both physical copies will include deleted scenes and bonus features.

