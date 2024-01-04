Searchlight Pictures’ “Next Goal Wins” Announces Digital, Blu-Ray, and DVD Release Dates

Searchlight Pictures has announced release dates for their film Next Goal Wins on digital, Blu-Ray, and DVD.

, Taika Waititi’s newest film following an American Samoan soccer team attempting to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, is making its way to at-home viewing. The film will be available for digital purchase on January 16th.

On February 27th, the movie will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray.

Both physical copies will include deleted scenes and bonus features.

